Jelly Nails Are The Latest Beauty Trend Taking Over Instagram

So how can we create the look? WAH Nails ’ senior nail tech Holli Anna says: "Jelly nails are made by translucent coloured acrylic being sculpted onto your nail. You place a foil under the nail and we apply the acrylic on top to the shape and length you want." Explaining that you can also mix glitters or encapsulate sequins in the colour, she adds: "It’s really fun, Instagram-friendly, and the light shines through like crazy," making it all the better for summer.