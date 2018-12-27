In some cases, powder dip nails can be a little chunkier than gels and acrylics, but this can be controlled by limiting the amount of powder used. And with that in mind, it's important to note that the powder is essentially derived from acrylic. "Too much skin contact over time could potentially be a problem," explains Ami. "And on a hygiene note, make sure your technician doesn’t 'double dip' and that they always use a separate pot for your powder application to avoid cross-contamination."