You might expect your favorite celebrities to show up to a big red carpet event in a shimmery smoky eye, monochromatic makeup, or an exaggerated cat-eye, but Kendall Jenner bucked tradition for last night's People's Choice Awards
by wearing a makeup look that was a departure from her typical style.
While keeping the rest of her eye makeup extremely minimal for the PCAs, makeup artist Mary Phillips used a $12 Danessa Myricks Beauty Cushion Color in a bright green hue called Kandy Apple to paint seemingly random lines below Jenner's waterline, upper lash line, and eyelid.
"For Kendall’s look we wanted to do a young, fun, artsy concept with a pop of color," Phillips tells Refinery29. "Kendall and I creatively collaborated on the look and placement. We thought the green would give enough color to stand out."
Though it could have easily looked like one of Jenner's nieces (Stormi, perhaps?) had scribbled across her face with a green marker, the result you see below looked more like a modern art masterpiece (albeit a very minimal one) fit for the MoMA. "The placement of the eyeliner was uniformed but also chaotic and unusual," Phillips says. "I wanted to take a classic length of eyeliner and break it up into three sections and place it on three different levels of the eye."
As for the rest of Jenner's makeup, Phillips used La Mer Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation on the entire face and then Nudestix Gel Color in Posh for those perfectly matte beige lips.
Now abstract liner isn't new — remember the pointillism trend from last year? Or every time Solange leaves the house? But this is one of the first times Jenner has tried something so artsy herself. And we expect to see it a lot more soon, which we're not mad about at all given how it looks easy as hell to recreate ourselves. Like, there's no real formula you have to consider, and no tools you have to use other than the eyeliner and brush. Plus, how long do you think this took to create? According to Phillips, just 10 minutes.
So if you're like us and refuse to spend more than a few minutes on any tiny makeup detail, consider abstract eyeliner your new go-to party look. Just make sure you opt for a long-wear formula and always use a primer to make sure that your art is preserved until it's time to wash it off.
