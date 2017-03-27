This 19th Century Artist Technique Is Now A MAJOR Beauty Trend

The first iterations of pointillism emerged way back in 1886, when artists covered their canvases in small dots of color rather than sweeping strokes. Up close, the paintings looked like a smattering of tiny, distinct dots, but take a few steps back, and a distinct image would form. Now, over a century later, artists all around the globe have adopted the technique, and some with a small twist. That's right, the latest interpretations aren't on blank canvases — they're on eyelids.