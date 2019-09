The 6 Nail-Art Trends Pros Predict Will Be Huge For 2019

2018 has had its ups and downs, that's for sure, but it's been a great year for inventive manicure trends overall. Leopard print negative space , and not-so-simple scribble reigned supreme in salons and, of course, on Instagram, prompting us to ditch the failsafe nudes altogether (sorry, Ballet Slippers; sorry, Queen Elizabeth ) for something a little more offbeat — and next year's crop promises to be just as creative and cool.