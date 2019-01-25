Essie's Brand-New Valentine's Day Nail Polishes Are Sparkly, Sweet, & Only $9

If you find yourself at Target any time between now and Valentine's Day — to grab a fresh pair of sheer pantyhose, shaving cream, or one of those wine glasses that fits a full bottle — plan to take a quick detour down the beauty aisle and head straight for the wall of nail polish.
We don't mean just to stock up on your default Candy Apple Red or Ballet Slippers to get your nails in the V-Day spirit: Essie just dropped a brand-new line of heart-sequined, glitter-filled, pink-and-red confetti polishes, all under $10, which means it'd be borderline criminal not to try something shiny and new.
Advertisement
Ahead, we've rounded up all six Valentine's Day-perfect polish shades from Essie's limited-edition launch. Click through to find the exact one you'll be looking for on your next Target run — though they're all so good, you may need to budget for a few and forget the stockings after all.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 6
Imagine the dream Valentine's Day bouquet of pink carnations sprinkled with a few long-stemmed white roses — this is that arrangement in nail polish form. Use it as a pink and white-tinted top coat, or over a naked nail for a more subtle twinkle.
2 of 6
If you're in the mood for something red and sparkly, grab the You're So Cupid shade, a sheer glitter with small confetti flecks of bright red and fuchsia.
Advertisement
3 of 6
Not only is this heart-printed bottle cute in and of itself, but the glitter polish inside — a lacy magenta shade — makes for an adorable mani, too.
4 of 6
This color, aptly named Crush & Blush, fits the label: a baby pink base with an iridescent ruby top glow.
5 of 6
Think of the perfect deep red polish with just a touch of sparkle, and you have the #essielove shade.
6 of 6
Essie calls this one "a poetic bordeaux red nail polish twinkling with red sparkles," which certainly sounds like the manicure you'll want to pair with a large glass of red wine on Valentine's Day.
Advertisement