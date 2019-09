11 Gray Nail Polishes Perfect For Your Winter Mood

Gray is a color mostly widely associated with gloomy weather, spoiled meat, garbage cans, dust, and Florida retirement complexes. But never forget, it is also a color that can call to mind super-futuristic cities, skyscrapers, and the exteriors of modern art museums. That's why swiping the shade on your nails immediately gives you a modern and unexpected edge. It's minimalism at its best. Just ask Rihanna or Jennifer Lopez , who've been known to wear the shade regularly.