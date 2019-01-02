11 Gray Nail Polishes Perfect For Your Winter Mood

When black feels too dramatic and pink feels too soft and red seems too much, there is one nail color that never fails to disappoint: gray.
Gray is a color mostly widely associated with gloomy weather, spoiled meat, garbage cans, dust, and Florida retirement complexes. But never forget, it is also a color that can call to mind super-futuristic cities, skyscrapers, and the exteriors of modern art museums. That's why swiping the shade on your nails immediately gives you a modern and unexpected edge. It's minimalism at its best. Just ask Rihanna or Jennifer Lopez, who've been known to wear the shade regularly.
We make this plea to consider gray polish now because in the wintery months, gray nails are all the more versatile. Just think about it: Name a dark color — like maroon or black or dark green — that people love to wear this season that clashes with gray. You just can't. It's the chicest neutral.
Ahead, see our picks for the best not-gross-looking gray nail polishes, and consider your nail salon indecision canceled.
