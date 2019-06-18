Story from Beauty

8 Summer-Perfect Pedicure Shades To Pick Up Before Your Beach Holiday

Megan Decker
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
If you've been putting off your summer pedicure until the season's official start date (we'll call that the summer solstice, June 21), it's just about time to switch to open-toed shoes for the months ahead. Now that you're leaning into sandal season — and, naturally, looking for a toenail colour to match — we have your foolproof guide to the nail polishes you'll wear on rotation from now through Labor Day.
Ahead, check out 8 shades of polish the pros are recommending for summer 2019 pedicures. From OPI's classic red-tinged coral to the most flattering shade of marigold, find the prettiest bottles to inspire your summer DIY mani-pedi — which will hopefully be followed by a week (or at least a long weekend) of R&R spent sprawled out on your favourite beach towel.
