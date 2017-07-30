As temperatures reach new highs – in between the all-too-familiar rainy lows – we're searching for the best ways to get our feet beach-ready and crack-free. We're the first to admit to neglecting our feet during colder months, leaving us in a state of panic when summertime arrives and we're faced with sandals. Suffice to say, calluses do not bring all the boys to the yard.
With one in five women saying they are embarrassed about their feet, what better time to gain more confidence and get holiday prepped with a trip to the salon? Ahead, we've found the best places in London to indulge in a spot of foot pampering, so book in for a pedi and wear your Birkenstocks with pride.