It's only April but we've already had a heatwave that has set our sights firmly on summer: long days in the park, Pimms at a rooftop bar, countryside walks and lido swimming. After the (inevitable) first round of sunburn, we've prepared ourselves for the season's transitional weather and the best pieces to combat it: lightweight jackets, sweet dresses and now, sandals.
While your feet may not have seen daylight since last August, we're encouraging you to treat them to a lick of paint, a quick buff, and a slide into one of the season's best pairs. It's liberating to be out of your trusty trainers and winter boots, so click through to see our pick of the bunch, which will take you from spring to summer, from the office to the beach.