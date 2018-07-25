Selena Gomez's Glow-y Birthday Photos Broke An Instagram Record

Some women treat themselves to endless supplies of ice cream on their birthdays, while others spend their special days filling up their baskets at Boots with loads of summery makeup and revitalising face masks. But birthday celebrations look a bit different for Selena Gomez, who celebrated her 26th birthday with one of the wildest gifts of all: breaking an Instagram record once held by Beyoncé (and no, we don't mean having the most Instagram followers, though she's accomplished that, too).
Over the weekend, the "Wolves" singer shared a collection of her favourite pictures on Instagram from her birthday party on board a yacht.
"Another year down.. Thank you all for the bday love," she captioned the post. "I couldn't be more appreciative of you and my best friends for celebrating with me. I love you guys like crazy! God bless!"
Within 13 minutes — shorter than the time it takes the average couple to decide where they're going to go to dinner — the post had amassed more than one-million likes. According to Elle, that marks the fastest time ever that someone has hit the one-million mark, including the time Beyoncé finally revealed twins Rumi and Sir to the world. (Though, it may be worth noting that Bey's post currently has more likes than Gomez'. The year-old post currently has a whopping 10.3 million hearts, while Sel-Go's is sitting steady with 8.9 million.)
Gomez deserves all of the good fortune the world will bestow on her right now. Last year, the former Disney Channel star made headlines after receiving a life-saving kidney transplant from close friend Francia Raisa. Since the surgery, Gomez has battled with depression and has had to defend her physical appearance from an onslaught of body shamers. More recently, she's had to deal with incessant questions from the paparazzi regarding her thoughts on ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's engagement to Hailey Baldwin.
With the past behind her and her highlighter on full glow, there's nothing stopping Gomez from making 26 her most stellar year yet.
