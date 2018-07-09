This Is What Selena Gomez’s Been Doing Since Justin Bieber Got Engaged

Looks like Selena Gomez is taking after Cazzie David when it comes to finding out your ex just got engaged. While Justin Bieber and reported fiancée Hailey Baldwin were making headlines over the weekend for their sudden engagement, Gomez was busy hanging out on a boat with friends in New York City, totally unbothered.
"Oh? I'm sorry? Did my ex just get engaged?" she said, I assume, while laboriously applying sunscreen. "I can't hear you over the sound of all the fun I'm having and how chill I look on this deck chair."
Friends and fan accounts captured Gomez's weekend of fun, which consisted of laying out in the sun and watching friends jump into the ocean, and presumably not looking at social media.
"Bestfriendddddd," Gomez’s assistant, Theresa Mingus, captioned a snap of them together. Gomez can also be seen relaxing in this video:
If Gomez were checking Twitter, which I truly hope she isn't, she'd see that her reaction to the news is all anyone is speculating about. However, they're also supportive of the singer, hoping this engagement means the will-they, won't-they saga between Gomez and Bieber has finally come to an end.
"My only hope is that Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez record a revenge song together," Us Weekly entertainment editor Jamie Blynn wrote.
"Uhm, ok. Well at least he’ll leave Selena Gomez alone now?" New York Post reporter Laura Molinari added. "She always deserved better than him anyway."
Other fans are using the hashtag #SelenaIsFreeParty to spread their joy.
While we don't actually know how Gomez is feeling, and what really went down to lead to this alleged engagement, I think it's safe to say Gomez deserves to take as many beach days as she needs.
