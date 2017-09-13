Selena Gomez's Assistant Is Getting Trolled By Beliebers

Even though Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up many, many moons ago, some fans just can't let that relationship go. And regardless of the fact that Gomez is currently dating The Weeknd, those fans are still hoping that one day, Jelena will ride into the sunset once again.
Unfortunately, that cadre of loyal Jelena stans is taking to Gomez's personal assistant's social media feeds after she liked a singular post proclaiming that Jelena is dunzo.
Teen Vogue reports that Gomez's personal assistant, Theresa Mingus, earned two strikes against her in the eyes of Jelena supporters. First, she posted a photo of Gomez and the Weeknd together at Harper's Bazaar's New York Fashion Week party with the caption, "In an industry that’s so hard to be loyal and love, these two made it happen." Both the sentiment and the photo were sweet, but they seemed to make Jelena fans seethe.
Strike two? Mingus liked a specific comment on her Instagram, which was enough to make fans' anger boil over. "When will [there] be [a] JELENA comeback?" one commenter posted. Mingus liked a reply that read, "NEVEERRRR!!"
Mingus' Instagram flooded with comments from users that just can't get over the fact that Gomez has moved on. "Abelena is PR" and "Abelena is promo" comments came one after another, filling Mingus' personal photos with speculation that Gomez's relationship with the Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is nothing more than a publicity stunt.
While fans are free to support the couples they love, that undying devotion shouldn't come to virtual blows (and the word "snake" in lieu of the emoji). Fans of Jelena probably won't ever give up on their favorite couple, but they should be respectful of Gomez's decisions, even if it breaks their hearts.
