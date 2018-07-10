Selena Gomez Had The Best Response To Being Grilled By Paps About Bieber

Selena Gomez continues to be nonplussed by Justin Bieber's engagement. Just a few days after she was spotted relaxing on a boat following news that her ex proposed to Hailey Baldwin, TMZ caught her leaving a building all smiles with a friend. Of course, the paparazzi couldn't resist asking about the star's reaction to her former flame's romantic news, but she had nothing to say. She straight-up ignored the question and kept on chatting with her bud.
While she may have nothing to say about Bieber and Baldwin, Baldwin has certainly had a lot to say about her — in 2012, that is. Fans discovered that the model used to be a huge Jelena fan long before becoming a couple with Bieber herself.
"She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber," Baldwin tweeted about the couple in January 2012. "They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone."
@Woahitsxmely seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 8, 2012
While Gomez is keeping her lips sealed, there's no reason to believe there's anything but respect between the two women. As for Bieber, we know exactly how he feels.
"Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" he wrote in an Instagram post on Monday confirming their engagement, later adding, "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!"
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Meanwhile, here's Gomez:
Looks like everyone's doing just fine.
