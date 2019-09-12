Fashion girls love a scrunchie. What was once a throwback look reserved for your Saved By The Bell Halloween costume is fully back in style, seen today looped around the low ponytails of street-style stars and Instagram influencers from Copenhagen to NYC.
The trend revival still works in our favor — even if you're not jet-setting or sitting front row at Fashion Week — because the fabric-covered elastics are cheap, gentle on the hair, and practical. Plus, many designers and brands offer scrunchies that scream fall, like subtle plaid, luxurious velvet, and burnt-orange ribbons, all of which hover in the hair like plush little clouds.
Check out all the trending fall hairstyles that implement the humble scrunchie ahead, then keep clicking to cop the look.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.