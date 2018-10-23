10 Halloween Costumes Our Beauty Editors Are Wearing This Year

Halloween might belong to kids and candy companies, but it's still the grown-up version of playing dress up. Whether that means going as something spooky, sultry, or finally trying platinum blonde hair for the first time, when October 31st rolls around we all get to live out our own unique version of a platinum fantasy thanks to wigs, makeup, and whatever else you need to master your look for the night. It's all the fun of a childhood Halloween, without the sugary stomachache.
But the fun doesn't actually start until you've found a costume. And whether you're indecisive or simply forgot Halloween is a week away, our editors are sharing some ideas to get some ideas brewin'. From a Studio 54-inspired Kaia Gerber to Cardi B in her "Finesse" music video, we're sharing the looks we're planning, ahead.