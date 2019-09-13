Sleek, bone-straight hair and tousled beach waves both seem eternally trendy, but that hasn't always been the case. Certain decades — like the '60s and '90s, for example — were all about dramatic ends. Flipped-out curls and bumped-in tips were favourable compared to the uniform texture popular today. In fact, the more dramatic the flip, the better.
Now, in an era of bedhead and bobs, we didn't think wearing flipped curls would be cool again but, alas, here we are. The style has been revived with a modern spin all over Hollywood. See: Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Jennifer Lopez to name three.
So far, the style has been most prevalent on mid-length strands that hit around the shoulder. From the crown to mid-shaft, the hair is worn smooth and straight, but once you're about two inches from the ends of your hair, the curl flips out. (Or, you can give your curls a dramatic, inward curl that's equally retro, but more on that later.) Celebrity stylists have been partial to the retro flip in the form of half-up half-down ponytails and side-swept bangs.
Need proof that the '90s style is back and hotter than ever? We rounded up some style inspiration, ahead.
