Over the past few years, the tousled beach-wave look has proven to be much more than a passing trend. It’s a hairstyle with staying power, possibly on its way to iconic status. Inspired by that perfectly mussed-up state our salt-infused hair gets in after a day at the beach, the look is seemingly unfussy, effortlessly chic.
But, the truth is — much like the no-makeup makeup look — if there isn’t a massive body of saltwater on hand, achieving this style actually takes some effort.
Luckily, there are experts who can guide us on our way — and great products to use. Here, Lizzy Weinberg, a hairstylist at Pas de Deux Salon in Tribeca, tells you exactly how to get beachy waves whether your hair is stick-straight, super-curly, or anything in-between.