This Throwback ’90s Hair Trend Is Fall’s Hottest Hairstyle

aimee simeon
Photo: Gotham/GC Images.

Sleek, bone-straight hair and tousled beach waves both seem eternally trendy, but that hasn't always been the case. Certain decades — like the '60s and '90s, for example — were all about dramatic ends. Flipped-out curls and bumped-in tips were favorable compared to the uniform texture popular today. In fact, the more dramatic the flip, the better.
Now, in an era of bedhead and bobs, we didn't think wearing flipped curls would be cool again but, alas, here we are. The style has been revived with a modern spin all over Hollywood. See: Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Jennifer Lopez to name three.
So far, the style has been most prevalent on mid-length strands that hit around the shoulder. From the crown to mid-shaft, the hair is worn smooth and straight, but once you're about two inches from the ends of your hair, the curl flips out. (Or, you can give your curls a dramatic, inward curl that's equally retro, but more on that later.) Celebrity stylists have been partial to the retro flip in the form of half-up half-down ponytails and side-swept bangs. 

Need proof that the '90s style is back and hotter than ever? We rounded up some style inspiration, ahead.

Kim Kardashian-West


During her brief stint with frosted-brown hair, Kardashian-West rocked the retro-inspired look in the form of a high, half-up ponytail done by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton.
Jennifer Lopez


Appleton crafted a similar look for Jennifer Lopez during her Hustlers press tour, just a little longer.
Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner took the half-up look for a spin, too. Celebrity stylist Jesus Guerrero styled her jet-black hair into a blunt, choppy ponytail, a look she also wore in her Kylie Cosmetics Birthday collection campaign.
Cardi B



"Flips are back," declared Toronto-based stylist Sandrine, who frequently styles Cardi B. For example, the rapper posed in a flipped-out lace wig decorated with bedazzled gold hair clips, then days later, she rocked the same wig with two pigtail accents.
Isabela Moner




Baby Spice would definitely approve of the look Chad Wood created for 18-year-old actress Isabela Moner.
Keke Palmer



Cardi B's Hustlers co-star, Keke Palmer, wore a similar look courtesy of celebrity stylist Kahh Spence. To decorate Palmer's bob, Spence used rhinestone bobby pins from the Justine Marjan x Kitsch collection.
Sophie Turner



Not so into the outward flip? Just copy Sophie Turner. Her style is flipped in instead, but her slick ponytail and flipped ends give off the same vibe.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.

Karrueche Tran


Though the style is stunning side-parted or in a ponytail, Tran is proof that it's equally chic when done with a straight middle part.
