Your Favorite Celebs Have A New Way To Style L.A.'s Trendiest Haircut

Pablo Picasso said it best: Good artists copy, great artists steal. If a song, outfit, or even a hairstyle, looks familiar, you can bet money on the fact that its references are likely from decades past — because everything old becomes new again. Such can be said for flipped ends, which just started popping up on California's trendiest girls (including Zendaya, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid).
The look is one that's eternally cool: variations date back all the way to the 'bubble flip' in the '60s and Farrah Fawcett's feathers in the '70s. These days, almost anything goes when it comes to end bends, from the slightest beachy waves to full-on vintage vibes. See our latest favorites, ahead.