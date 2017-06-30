You can't top a throwback. Don't believe us? This year alone, we spotted '80s-style shags and '90s flipped ends on all our favorite models and actresses. And now, it's time to hustle back into the '70s. During fashion week, there was an upswing of big, bouncy hair with glittery eyes and lips fit for a disco queen.
It's a cool look, to be sure, but there could be more to it than that. "The cosmetics industry in the '70s was deeply impacted by the women's liberation movement and the social justice movement of the queer and drag community," says makeup artist Emilio Ayindé Castro, who's worked with Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey. Meaning: Those shimmery lids and big hair that we love stands for something greater than just glam. And, often, it also means the celebration of natural hair, which we're obviously always here for.
But even if Solange, Gabrielle Union, and the other stars below weren't trying to get political, their styles still made some serious statements. Ahead, get a dose of their disco beauty looks — plus tips on how to copy them from Castro and hairstylist Jen Atkin.