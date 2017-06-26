The Best Natural & Protective Styles At The 2017 BET Awards

Aside from the funny tweets and meme-able moments, the BET Awards are sure to give you some lewks. This is one of the only televised ceremonies where you're able to candidly talk about your love of chitlins, the art of spades, and the best way to lay your edges down comfortably. The Black girl magic overfloweth. And, because Los Angeles is hot AF, you're not going to see your typical set of waist-length extensions, or a neat little blowout.
While those looks are still classic (Cardi B slayed with that angled blonde bob), we still can't help but rejoice at the natural and protective styles seen on the carpet. Plus, since summer's just getting started, this slideshow can double as your moodboard when dreaming up your next warm weather look. See some of our favorite styles ahead.