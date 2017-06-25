Nick Cannon has been part of our pop cultural experience for as long as I can remember. Mariah Carey’s ex-husband started his career on Nickelodeon classic All That — and appeared on some forgotten network greats including Taina and Cousin Skeeter — before making it big in movies like Drumline. Now he spends his time hopping from TV network to TV network hosting whatever he’s allowed to and cultivating the Wild ‘N Out universe. You’ll notice none of these projects include Nick Cannon singing. In fact, they’re all specifically devoid of any need for musical talent on Real Husbands Of Hollywood star Nick’s part.
That’s why Twitter was less than thrilled to see Cannon open up the 2017 BET Awards Pre-Show with 2016 Ncredible Gang track "Snapchat (#GettinFreaking)." Although the former America’s Got Talent host essentially just acted as a hype man for the up-and-coming rapper ItsaMovie, viewers were decidedly not hyped to see Cannon performing once again. If you remember, Nick has been pushing a hip hop career for over a decade, starting with his self-titled 2003 album, which included features from the likes of Mary J. Blige, R. Kelly, and Biz Markie. Despite all of that A-list help, Nick Cannon didn’t exactly have the staying power we assume Cannon was hoping for. And that’s because the world much prefers Nick Cannon The Extra Entertainment Personality over Nick Cannon The Rapper. If you don’t believe us, ask a random person to name three songs off of 2016’s The Gospel Of Ike Turn Up.
To drive this point home, Twitter is lovingly calling out Cannon for his musical dreams once again.
Nick Cannon: Y'ALL WANT ANOTHER PERFORMANCE???— John ♉️ (@JohnThePrez_) June 25, 2017
Us: #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/qlNzCR7iaP
Don't get me wrong. I grew up loving Nick Cannon since the 90s as long as he is not rapping. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ZUvz9umtjf— Queen (@AriaDanyelle) June 25, 2017
Nick Cannon making music we ain't ask for .... #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/lcgRTE7UHf— chanel. ? (@KissMySnap) June 25, 2017
Nick cannon still trying to have a music career? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/pIZdnGhaFD— Tenderoni (@fantasyflan) June 25, 2017
Nick Cannon still rapping ? ??? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/wQl822GfM1— 11:11 (@virmill1212) June 25, 2017
Nick Cannon: THAT'S HOW YOU START A SHOW, RIGHT???— John ♉️ (@JohnThePrez_) June 25, 2017
Us:#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/LpoIZPbZxV
