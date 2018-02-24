Italian Girls Are Loving This Throwback Hair Trend

Fashion month traditionally presents plenty of trends that are always cool to look at. Having said that, it's not always easy to translate the beauty looks that we see on London and international catwalks, as most of us wouldn't necessarily wear a purple bowl cut or Pepto Bismol-blushed cheeks on a whim. Luckily, the hairstyle currently dominating Milan Fashion Week is exactly the opposite: flattering, wearable, and universally-cool.
Last year, we said that flipped ends were 2017's version of beach waves, whether stars were going full-on Farrah Fawcett or letting their beach bends do their thing. We're seeing that same concept this go 'round, but this time, it's modelled on all different lengths. Grab your round brush and get some inspo ahead.