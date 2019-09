The Hair Accessory L.A.'s Coolest Fashion Girls Are Obsessed With

This season, everyone from red-carpet regulars (like Elle Fanning and Nicole Richie) to Instagram's mega-influencers (like Julie Sariñana and Camila Coelho) has been topping their hair with a perfectly-placed band across the crown — and it's giving us all kinds of easy up-do inspiration . Padded, wrapped, studded with pearls, however you take your headband , there's a cool-girl way to style it that can take you from your next black-tie wedding to Saturday's boozy brunch, and every spring occasion in between.