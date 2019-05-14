10 Chic Bridesmaid Hairstyles Perfect For Summer Wedding Season

There's this dichotomy that comes with being a bridesmaid. On one hand, there's the stress of planning the hen party and finding the right wedding gift — not to mention figuring out how to pay for everything. But, on the other hand, there's the joy you feel when you're actually standing at the altar — feeling beautiful in your one-shoulder dress and perfectly-tousled, half-up hairstyle.
When you're tearing up as your best friend, sister, or soon-to-be sister-in-law walks down the aisle, it's easy to forget all the hardships of the prep. And to help remove one more thing from your very long pre-wedding to-do list, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to bridesmaid hairstyles. Whether you're the Type-A maid of honour or the begrudging bridesmaid who'd rather skip to the reception, scroll through for styles that are sure to please everyone in the bridal party — even the fickle bride.