Being a bridesmaid can be stressful. Between planning the bachelorette party and finding the right wedding gift — not to mention figuring out how the heck you're going to pay for everything — the months-long process can easily overwhelm even the most organized among us.
But when you're standing at the alter in your perfectly-tousled, half-up hairstyle and tearing up as your best friend, sister, or soon-to-be sister-in-law walks down the aisle, it's easy to forget all the hardships of the prep. And to help remove one more thing from your very long pre-wedding to-do list, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to bridesmaid hairstyles.
Whether you're the Type-A maid of honor or the begrudging bridesmaid who'd rather skip to the reception, scroll through for styles that are sure to please everyone in the bridal party — even the fickle bride.