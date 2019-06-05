9 Easy-To-Copy Makeup Looks That'll Please Everyone In The Bridal Party

So, you're going to be a bridesmaid. Whether it's your first time walking down an aisle or you've lost track of how many bachelorette parties you've organized, the universal plight is the same: How do you find a wedding-day look you want to wear that fits into the exact dimensions of the bride-to-be's Pinterest board?
While there's not much we can do to help you choose your take on the mandated bridal-party dress, we can help you find the perfect bridesmaid beauty look, something that will make you feel like the best version of yourself as you glide down someone else's rose petal-dusted aisle. Ahead, find eight stunning (and super simple) makeup looks that fit any wedding aesthetic. These are sure to please you, everyone else in the party, and — most importantly — the bride.