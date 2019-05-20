How To Look Like The Best Version Of Yourself On Your Wedding Day

You spent four months trying to nail down a wedding venue that feels like home (before eventually settling on your own backyard), then three more on the hunt for a dress that makes you look like the best version of you. So it only makes sense that you would take a similarly personal approach to your makeup — and sometimes, that means keeping it as natural as possible.
Minimalist bridal makeup is much more than a trend set into motion by Meghan Markle last May: It's simple, it's classic, and it's the one thing that works for everyone. Ahead, all the inspiration you need to perfect the look (or show to your wedding-day makeup artist), so you can feel confident in looking like yourself — but better — on the big day.
Advertisement
1 of 17
2 of 17
Advertisement
3 of 17
4 of 17
5 of 17
6 of 17
7 of 17
Advertisement
8 of 17
9 of 17
10 of 17
11 of 17
12 of 17
Advertisement
13 of 17
14 of 17
15 of 17
16 of 17
17 of 17
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and inspiration on the Refinery29 Pinterest page — we'll see you there!
Advertisement