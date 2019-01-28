15 Short-Hair Updos Perfect For The Cool Bride With A Bob

If you're planning a summer 2019 wedding, chances are you're currently five Pinterest boards deep in anxiety.
For the average person, looking ahead to warmer months feels like a torture exercise, but if you're single-handedly organising a celebration of love, with a guest list of more than 50 people, you know that January (six months out) is the opportune time to put some check marks on your to-do list — which includes finding your wedding hairstyle.
For the low-key bride, the wedding-day hair may fall low on the list of priorities — you might not even have your dress yet! But it's a simple task to mark off, if you find the look you love months ahead of time. That said, so much of Pinterest's photo inspiration caters to the bride with ribboning Rapunzel waves, which is why we thought it only right to round up chic wedding day hairstyles for shorter cuts.
From micro braids and baby buns, floral hair pins and vintage tiaras, we have all your wedding updo inspiration, ahead.