Sure, the balayage technique – which consists of painting or sweeping on hair colour – is everywhere at the moment. But there are different techniques depending on the result you want to achieve, whether it's a soft, natural, sun-kissed finish or something a little more experimental. Currently on our radar? 'Ribbon lights' or 'balayage ribboning'. As the name suggests, it's balayage, but it consists of dyeing much larger chunks of hair to look like ribbons of colour floating through the lengths, as opposed to streaks or lines, which some highlighting techniques result in.