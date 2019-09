Fast-forward 12 months or so and a new ‘Something-bond’ or ‘Something-plex’ seems to hit the market every day. But can any of these copycat products stand up to the original? Probably the most intimidating competitor for Olaplex is Smartbond, the L’Oréal Professionnel-designed system. Olaplex is now in fact suing L'Oreal over Smartbond, claiming that they riffed their technology. According to the Wall Street Journal , L'Oréal saw a patent application and marketing strategy from Olaplex when they expressed an interest in buying them (which fell through) and then later down the line, Smartbond was born. "After receiving that confidential information L'Oréal ceased pursuing the acquisition of Olaplex, and instead wilfully took and copied Olaplex's technology without authorisation to create three slavish 'me too' knockoffs," Olaplex claimed. L'Oréal refute the claims and plan to fight tooth and nail in court but legalities aside, how do the two match up?