“Hair Dusting” Is The Secret To Healthier, Longer Hair

Convinced? Here's What Your Stylist Needs To Know

"I hold smaller strands of hair in my hand, then slowly open and close my shears perpendicular to the hair strand, letting my shears catch the damaged hair," Salcedo says. "Then, I proceed to cutting the perimeter of the hair, if the ends are bad there, too." Salcedo does this to most of his clients, which is why every look he shares on Instagram is so damn enviable. To achieve healthier hair, without going shorter, ask your hairstylist for a "dusting — not a trim!" Salcedo says. "Less than half an inch of a snip in most cases — and sometimes even less throughout the surface of the hair, the layers, and the ends. If it's dead, let it go." Salcedo says the technique works on any hair type or texture — but you do need to smooth the hair out to see the damaged ends that should be removed. And no, it won't thin the hair — quite the opposite. It actually stops the damage by removing it, so you won't have split ends creeping up your strands. That said, make sure you go to a stylist that knows what they're doing — the dusting should be very minimal.