Hair Dusting Promises Long, Healthy Hair — But Not All Experts Are Convinced

Experts are divided when it comes to hair dusting. Suta has been sold on the method for a while now and has never received any bad feedback from clients. But Bickmore wouldn’t suggest hair dusting: “I believe you’re creating more problems for the hair than benefits,” he warns. Assuming you’re following Irwin’s two-haircut rule, hair dusting shouldn’t make your lengths appear fine or frizzy, nor should it weaken your strands. However, Bickmore says that it’s easy to go overboard. If hair dusting is something you’re keen to explore, ensure your chosen stylist is properly qualified so that they don’t snip away more hair than is needed. “This could create unwanted layers and make your hair look more broken and dry,” warns Bickmore, “which completely defeats the object of what it’s supposed to do.”