TikTok Made Me Cut My Own Split Ends & Here’s How That Went

A fine-tooth comb is a must to ensure hair is pulled taut so that any split ends rise away from the lengths and can be easily snipped away. My hair is wavy so I found it easier to straighten it beforehand to shear away the splits. This might also be beneficial if your hair is curly, as Meyin explains. I last had my hair cut in early October so it's in need of a little trim. Using hairbands, I sectioned my very thick hair into four bunches, tying the band a couple of inches above where the splits are. Passing the hair through my finger and thumb, I found it really easy to slice away any dry ends. I can't deny that it worked and my hair appeared smoother. Over time, though, I wasn't too keen on the finished result. My hair looked a little fluffy and I found myself using more product to smooth down my lengths.