Layers Are Back & Here’s All The Haircut Inspiration You Need

Layers may conjure images of feathery mullets and your mum's '80s curly perm but in 2020 they've undergone something of a transformation.
No longer the type of haircut your hairdresser might push for to "take away some bulk", layers are a trend in their own right, becoming one of the most googled styles right now. Far from a one-size-fits-all haircut, hairdressers are incorporating layers into bobs, pixies and shag cuts so that they complement all hair types and face shapes – and we've never been more inspired to book in for a chop.
"Shattering an existing haircut by layering it is a way of changing up your look without being dramatically different, as it adds natural movement and curl," says Craig Taylor, creative director at HARI's salon. And maintenance isn't that scary. "If the hair is cut well, the layers should make hair styling very simple," says Craig, who recommends a trim roughly every 10 to 12 weeks. Simply air-dry or quickly blast with a hairdryer after applying your favourite styling products to show off your natural texture.
Ahead, we asked some of London's top hairstylists to reveal the biggest layered haircut trends right now and exactly how to wear them, depending on your hair type, personal style and the kind of maintenance you're willing to keep up.
