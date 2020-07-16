Story from Beauty

9 Fresh New Hair Trends To Try Now That Salons Have Reopened

Jacqueline Kilikita
With hair salons finally back open, it's safe to say that many of us are in the market for a brand-new cut and colour.
Throughout lockdown we became obsessed with teasylights (ultra natural-looking highlights), the tapered cut (short at the sides and long on top) and the grown-out bob (shoulder-skimming and easy to maintain). But now that salons are officially taking bookings, there is a handful of innovative trends making waves.
From visible layers to the Daisy Edgar-Jones-inspired fringe, click through to discover the Instagrammable styles and shades to have on your radar for your very first hair appointment back at the salon.

