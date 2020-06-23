The 5 Biggest Post-Quarantine Haircut Trends

As hair salons prepare to potentially resume business from 4th July, and you've assessed the risks and decided to go ahead and book an appointment, there's one big question left: What are you actually going to ask for once you sit down in the chair? Since you likely haven't seen your stylist in three to six months, you might be grappling with an internal monologue that sounds something like: Do I lean into my new longer hair and just go for a trim, or chop it all off and start fresh?
To help in planning for your upcoming appointment, we talked to a few trusted stylists who gave us their haircut predictions for summer 2020. From a short and shapely crop to the perfect restorative mid-length lob, scroll through for a peek at the budding styles poised to be in high demand post-quarantine.