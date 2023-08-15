I Started Asking For A “Dry” Haircut & It Made My Life So Much Easier

There are lots of benefits to a dry haircut, but it might not be for every single haircut. In some cases, starting with wet hair might be beneficial and it's really dependent on the person and what they're asking for. "If I need to take a lot of weight out of someone's hair, I would usually want to start it wet," explains Chloë. "For someone with thick, dense, coarse hair, it's easier to start taking weight out when it's wet and then go in with precision and texturising when it's dry." That said, Chloë asserts that even a wet haircut should have a dry element. "When you finish with a dry haircut, the haircut will last longer [and will grow out nicely] because you're refining it, softening it," she explains. This is especially true if you're cutting layers or bangs which require more precision.