"When I was 19, I remember going to the [tanning] salon in New York before a big shoot, and laying down on the bed and thinking, 'This is so warm and lovely.' Then I got home and started to move around and felt that my bum was really sore. My butt had never seen daylight before, so it was that milky, English, white skin, and now it was red and raw. It was sore for at least three days — I couldn't sit down — and it took weeks for the swelling to go down."