Find The Right Curling Iron For YOU

This story was originally published on April 9, 2015.
Unless you're a seasoned pro in the styling department, we're pretty sure you'd agree that curling irons are one of the most hard-to-master beauty tools. It's not only a headache figuring out how to properly work them, but the process that goes into finding the best one for your needs isn't that intuitive.
As arduous as it may be, the difference between a stellar barrel and a so-so one can drastically change your curl result. Luckily for us, brands have been stepping up their tool game over the past couple of years — introducing more modern, high-tech, and easy-to use contraptions to the market that help address specific preferences. Translation: These aren't just carbon copies of the irons you've seen in the past. The latest and greatest offer better heat control, handling, and results!
To help you find the right one, we had four staffers — with varying hair types and curl wants — test out some of the best-reviewed irons on the market. Click ahead to see which ones fared best. And, while you're at it, check out some of our tricks to master curls.