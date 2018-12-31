View this post on Instagram

This image that I worked on last week shows the power of negative space (the darker areas) without it all you end up with is a mass of blonde. You can create your negative space using a classic V shaped application the negative space is inside the V, or by painting on one side of your section. By cleverly alternating your application you can utilize and enhance the look. NEGATIVE SPACE IS IMPORTANT lose it at your own risk #balayagehair #balayagehighlights #balayageeducation #neverstoplearning #balayage #balayageombre #whosaidcommercialhaircolorisboring