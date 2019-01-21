15 Hairstyles Our Editors Can't Wait To Try In 2019

"I'm not going back to a relaxer any time soon, but this part-mohawk, part-mullet cut right here has got me wondering if I could pull off a tapered style. I know that if I did try it, my whole life would change: I'd have to throw out all my faux fur coats and replace them with leather, give up my comfy sneakers for platform brogues, and send my favourite brown lip colour to the trash. With this cut, I'd need to wear a red lip all day, every day." —Cruel