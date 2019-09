15 Hairstyles Our Editors Can't Wait To Try In 2019

If you know you want a hair change, but are unsure what that looks like — glossy copper-coloured highlights , a foray into bangs with a shaggy lob , or adding a new hair accessory to jazz up the cut you're already comfortable with — we've got inspiration for you. Ahead, our Refinery29 beauty editors are breaking down all the hair looks we're saving on Instagram and dying to try in 2019... some of which will hopefully speak to your aesthetic and jolt you right out of any mid-January rut.