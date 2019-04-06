Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or the loose curly pixie that would finally allow you to quit your blowout habit. Whatever your dream chop looks like — now's the time to pull the trigger.
And if the only thing stopping you is that little voice inside your head whispering, You'll miss your ponytail — we have the fix. Ahead, we've compiled a comprehensive roundup of the cutest short updos that will ward off any and all post-cut regret.
From half ups and barrette tucks, to delicate French braids and baby topknots — all styled by the coolest girls on Instagram — scroll through to find the photo that will convince you to (finally) go above-the-shoulder short.