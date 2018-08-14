Why These Brides Chopped Their Hair Off During Their Weddings

Finding a brief moment to sneak away from the reception without anyone noticing was the tricky part for bride Kayla and her sister AJ. They kept the big surprise a secret from everyone for months, including the groom, but with her scissors in tow, AJ quickly swept Kayla into the back room of the reception hall for the 15-minute window between the best man’s speech and the couple's first dance. As soon as they were out of sight AJ snapped a black nylon cape over Kayla's stunning white lace gown and quickly began lobbing off her long, blonde hair, watching the soft waves spill to the floor.
Just imagining Kayla’s quickie wedding day haircut might bring about heavy breathing and a rapid heart rate — like adding the 100th tier of crazy on top of a day that's chockablock full of stress. But it’s actually the most innovative bridal hair trend we’ve heard about in a long time — and for good reason.
Seasoned hairstylists AJ Palace and Matt Fugate tell us that most brides want to style their hair into a second look for their reception, and interestingly, those same brides almost always have an in-salon appointment to chop their hair after their honeymoon, so why not knock it out in one fell swoop? "More than half my brides cut off their hair immediately after their wedding," says Palace, who still raves about the rush from her sister Kayla’s wedding day chop. "If you're planning on cutting your hair after the wedding — why not just do it at the wedding, and make it the coolest second-look reveal?”
Two very different wedding stories that both involve a wedding day hair chop, ahead. What's more, the wedding galleries are so cool, they might just convince you to ask your hairdresser stick around for your reception.