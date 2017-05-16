Elle Fanning Joins Blake Lively In Her Next Major Role

Since her breakout role in Super 8, actress Elle Fanning has continued to prove she’s a force to be reckoned with.
Now, seven years later, Fanning is all grown up and ready to conquer the next professional frontier: beauty spokeswoman. In an announcement made by Women’s Wear Daily today, mega beauty brand L’Oreal has nabbed the starlet as the new face of the brand. What does this mean for the teen? As the newest brand ambassador, Fanning joins the long list of icons who’ve also fronted the brand, including Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and Eva Longoria.
In her interview with WWD, she chatted about when she was first introduced to the mega brand and having fond memories of her grandmother — a L’Oreal lipstick user — as a child. “When I was little, it was always so comforting — I just remember that L’Oréal lipstick smell,” she said. As for what Fanning plans on doing in her new role has yet to be revealed. However, The Beguiled star made it clear that she wants to use social media as a way deliver positive messages about beauty to masses. “To have little beauty anecdotes or confidence-boosters, or something along those lines shared by L’Oréal, I think is a really crucial thing,” she said.
Advertisement
L’Oréal Paris’ global president also noted that “Elle is a natural choice for the brand, as it highlights our love for beauty and cinema. Indeed, she is the face for the new generation as an accomplished actress, but also an inspiring canvas for makeup artists.”
Fanning’s latest portrayal of a transgender teenage boy named Ray in the film 3 Generations has been lauded by critics, despite the dramedy receiving mixed reviews. Trivia: Fanning’s character is the grandson of a character played by Susan Sarandon, who was also a spokeswoman for L’Oreal. Did the legendary actress put in a good word for Fanning?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement