Why 3 Generations Doesn’t Do Its Trans Character Justice

The Gaby Dellal-directed film, which hits theaters May 5, feels like a piece of palatable pop culture that would’ve been much more valuable had it hit theaters 5 or 10 years ago: An innocuous, unthreatening vehicle for introducing un-woke swaths of the general public to the trans community. (See! Trans people are just like us!) The movie begins on the premise that Maggie has to get Ray’s absentee father (Tate Donovan) to sign papers allowing Ray to start taking testosterone. (By the way, speaking as someone whose teen brother transitioned over the past few years, this is completely unrealistic — but we have bigger fish to fry here.) But then what seemingly starts as an off-color subplot soon supersedes Ray’s narrative. A slew of contrived, soapy drama involving Ray’s absentee father and mom Maggie’s salacious past takes center stage while Ray, the most compelling character, fades into the background. The overdone adult drama — let’s just say somebody slept with someone they weren’t supposed to — is so affected and unnecessary that it feels like an insult to character whose story the movie is ostensibly about. (The Weinstein Company wisely nixed the title About Ray following its premiere at TIFF in 2015, when a number of reviews pointed out that the film is not, in fact, about Ray.)