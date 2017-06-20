Skip navigation!
Naomi Watts
TV Shows
Naomi Watts Could Have Been In
Big Little Lies
by
Isis Briones
Pop Culture
All Of Nicole Kidman's Besties Are Wishing Her A Happy Birthday
Morgan Baila
Jun 20, 2017
Movies
Twitter Is So Confused About The New Movie
The Book Of Henry
Kathryn Lindsay
Jun 15, 2017
Movies
Exclusive: Naomi Watts & Sarah Silverman Are BFFs In
The Book Of Henry
Kathryn Lindsay
May 31, 2017
Beauty
The Fitness Guru Who Makes Celebrities Cry Is Getting Into Beauty
If you’ve heard of Taryn Toomey — or her famous fitness class The Class — you know the rumors: She will make you cry. Why? Her cardio and yoga
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
Why
3 Generations
Doesn’t Do Its Trans Character Justice
It feels backwards to say that a movie about a trans teen doesn’t belong in 2017. But in the case of 3 Generations, it’s true. The family dramedy
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
Studio Challenges R Rating For Elle Fanning's Trans Teen Movie
The Weinstein Company is challenging the Motion Picture Association of America's R rating of the studio's upcoming film 3 Generations, which stars Elle
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Naomi Watts Creepshotted A Creepshotter
Celebrities: They're just like us. As in, they know when we're trying to take sneaky photos in public. This actually seems like a successful creepshot.
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
The Ring
's David Dorfman Went From Aidan To Attorney
Fifteen years after The Ring terrified audiences everywhere, Samara and her killer video tape have returned. Rings, the long-awaited third film in the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Nicole Kidman & Naomi Watts Are Different People
The nominations for this year's Oscars were announced on January 24 with the expected aftermath. Amy Adams — snubbed! La La Land — congrats, but
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
No, Liev Schreiber Does Not Want Your Matchmaking Services
Everyone's least-favorite post-breakup activity? Having to tell friends "No, really, I'm okay" when they offer to set you up with literally anyone mere
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Taraji P. Henson Says A Role Written For Her Went To Naomi Watts
You know Cookie. Now it's time to get acquainted with Taraji. Empire star Taraji P. Henson is opening up about her personal life and career in her new
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Naomi Watts Posts Sweet Birthday Message To Ex Liev Schreiber
Here's another reason to secretly fantasize about pulling a Parent Trap move on Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber. The actors, who recently announced their
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Days After Split, Liev Schreiber Post Birthday Note For Naomi Watts
Earlier this week, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts announced their separation, ending their 11-year relationship. Their split tears at our freshly mended
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
The Last Thing Liev Schreiber Said About Naomi Watts Makes Their ...
At this point, I am very familiar with heartbreak. No, not my own. I'm talking about Hollywood heartbreak. Couples come and go, but in the last several
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment News
Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber Have Ended Their Relationship
Just when we thought we couldn't handle any more Hollywood romances ending, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber broke up. "Over the past few months we've come
by
Suzannah Weiss
Home
Naomi Watts Is Selling Her $6 Million Hamptons Cottage
If you ever wanted a cozy Hamptons cottage for the low-low price of $5.85 million, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have got you covered. With a tidy five
by
Michael Hafford
Health Trends
Watch Emma Stone's Priceless Reaction To Tripping Naomi Watts
Dior gowns really need to start coming with a warning label: Tripping may occur. Even if you aren't the person wearing one. You may remember when
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Beauty
NYFW Secrets From Naomi Watts' Stylist
Celebrity stylist Jeanann Williams has only been dressing Hollywood's biggest names for two years, but she's been prepping for this gig her entire life.
by
Jada Wong
Entertainment News
Naomi Watts Is The Newest
Insurgent
Cast Member
The three remaining films of the Divergent franchise are getting pretty stacked with talent these days. Last week, the news dropped that Suki Waterhouse
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
Naomi Watts Has A New Styling Team — Her Sons
Sure, awards season is all about the best films, actors, and behind-the-scenes work we've seen over the past year. But, it's also about the drinking
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
Naomi Watts On Breathing Like Princess Diana
Naomi Watts is used to a challenge. The British-Australian actress' breakthrough performance came by way of David Lynch, after all. After perfecting her
by
Jordan Riefe
Fashion
A First Look At The Fashion In
Diana
— & A Major Giveawa...
There are several reasons why we've been anticipating the upcoming Princess Diana movie, Diana. Most of them have to do with the inspiring life and work
by
Gina Marinelli
Entertainment News
Liev Schreiber & Naomi Watts Take The Most Crowded Bike Ride Of A...
It's a fact that celebrities just have their own way of doing things. As much as the gossip rags would like us to believe, they really aren't like us.
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
Uh Oh, Naomi Watts Walks Out Of
Diana
Interview
Interviews are tricky. We've all been at the receiving end of an interview for a new job or flat share that just feels plain uncomfortable, but you can't
by
Emily London
Celebrity Style
Hold Up, Is That Princess Di?
As the drama spectacle that is Cannes draws to a close, we bring you what might be the most shocking image from the entire fesival. Naomi Watts as
by
Alice Tate
Entertainment
Uncanny: Naomi Watts As Princess Di
We miss Princess Di for all the obvious reasons, including her insane '80s style, which was more daring than anything Kate Middleton has ever even dared
by
Lexi Nisita
Los Angeles
Fountain Of Youth: Does Naomi Watts Have Some Kind Of Dorian Gray...
You know we love us some older lady style icons, but when we saw this photo of the uber-talented Naomi Watts, it literally took our breath away. Spotted
by
Kate Mulling
New York
Serious Day-Drinking: Celebs Get Bubbly At The Veuve Clicquot Po...
Sunday, 18,000 people and a whole bunch of sparkling celebs ferried over to the fourth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Governors Island to indulge
by
Lisa Eppich
