If you’ve heard of Taryn Toomey — or her famous fitness class The Class — you know the rumors: She will make you cry. Why? Her cardio and yoga classes are intense, and not just because of the burpees. The 75-minute session is a healthy combination of body strengthening and, as she calls it, soul cleansing. What you should expect: screaming, stomping, tears, and a possible celeb sighting. In fact, stars like Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Watts are known fans of the "cathartic mind-body experience."
However, if you're not up to the task of converting to a yogi lifestyle, you’ll be delighted to know that Toomey is officially throwing her hat in another ring: beauty.
In an impossibly fitting move, Toomey is launching a nail polish collaboration with Tenoverten, the brand dedicated to simple, non-toxic formulas. Its salons are a relaxing, clean, and serene space that make you feel like your nail technician might propose some breathing exercises while your cuticle oil soaks in. Now, Toomey has created a trio of "soothing" nail polish shades that are just as simple. Among the colors: Cleared Veil (milky beige), Dusted Soul (cool brown), and Love Elixir (dusty blush).
“We are the guides we seek," Toomey is quoted on the set's box. "We are the love we yearn for. Our beauty is here, in our own reflections, if only we would look. Witness. Learn. Let your heart open to the path back to yourself. And there you are. Always.”
The Taryn Toomey x Tenoverten Trio is available now for $54 on the brand’s website. But if you’re hoping to get your soul cleansed, we’d suggest you buy it now. The three-piece collection is only around for a limited time and, considering the cult following Toomey carries, this could easily sell out fast.
