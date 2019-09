If you’ve heard of Taryn Toomey — or her famous fitness class The Class — you know the rumors: She will make you cry. Why? Her cardio and yoga classes are intense, and not just because of the burpees. The 75-minute session is a healthy combination of body strengthening and, as she calls it, soul cleansing. What you should expect: screaming, stomping, tears, and a possible celeb sighting. In fact, stars like Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Watts are known fans of the "cathartic mind-body experience."