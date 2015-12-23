If you ever wanted a cozy Hamptons cottage for the low-low price of $5.85 million, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have got you covered. With a tidy five bedrooms, seven-point-five bathrooms, and a pool, you will not lack for places to store your summer guests.
When they say “cozy cottage,” they mean over 6,000 square feet. But it does have wood panels, high ceilings, a bluestone fireplace, whitewashed kitchen cabinets, and the pleasure of knowing that celebrities have stored their items where you are putting your items.
Watts, though currently playing a major role in the Divergent series, came to prominence in the David Lynch acid meltdown Mulholland Drive. Lynch is famous in part for his obsession with coffee, but mostly famous for taking seemingly idyllic locations and turning them on their ear. We would like to posit that this cozy cottage is in fact the perfect location for shooting a Lynchian drama about the meltdown of a Hamptons vacation. Something about “Amagansett, NY” also seems suggestive of darker happenings.
Either that or beach vacations. It seems like a nice cottage. You should buy it.
